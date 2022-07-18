TS Singhdeo's Resignation Yet Again Exposes Congress' Woes in Chhattisgarh

Earlier this summer, when Baghel began a tour of the state – all 90 constituencies – to assess the ground work and the party's position, Singhdeo embarked on a parallel yatra.

Talking to The Quint, Ashok Tomar, a political analyst from Chhattisgarh, had said that for Baghel, the tour was a chance to strengthen his relationship with the rural Chhattisgarh, while for Singhdeo it was a battle to remain at the centre of state politics.

Commenting on the speculations of the widening rift, Singhdeo had said, "We are discharging our duties. It should not be seen as anything else." Singhdeo also said that the talks of rift and leadership change will remain irrespective of whether he tours or not.