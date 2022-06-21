Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Who Are the 2 'Main Shooters' Nabbed by the Police?

Priyavrat aka Fauji, the main shooter who allegedly gunned down Sidhu Moose Wala and was arrested on Sunday, 19 June, was in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the right-hand man of Lawrence Bishnoi, as per Delhi Police.

Fauji was nabbed along with another shooter named Kashish aka Kuldeep from Gujarat's Kutch district.

Another accused, a facilitator named Keshav Kumar, was also arrested. Kumar allegedly accompanied the shooters till Punjab's Mansa on the day of the murder, and later during reconnaissance. He also received the shooters in an Alto after the incident.