Journalist Siddique Kappan Has 'Deep Links' With PFI: UP Govt Tells SC

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 on way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, has deep links with the PFI and is part of a larger conspiracy to "incite religious discord and spread terror", Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court.

Opposing the bail plea moved by Kappan, the UP government said the investigation has revealed clear links between the accused and PFI/CFI (Popular Front of India/Campus Front of India) top leadership, namely Kamal KP and Oma Salaam.

The state government said a perusal of the petitioner's online chats with the said persons clearly shows they are not merely, as claimed, in the course of his “work” as a journalist.