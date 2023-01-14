Shraddha Walkar Murder: Autopsy of Bones Reveals 'Saw-Like Object' Used

The Delhi Police on Saturday, 14 January, said that the autopsy report of Shraddha Walkar's bones has revealed that a saw-like object was used to chop her body into 35 pieces, reported news agency ANI.

"The medical board that conducted autopsy on skeletal remains of Shraddha Walkar stated the bones were cut after death, using a sharp object," said Dr Sudhir K Gupta, head of forensic medicine, AIIMS, as quoted by news agency PTI

Walkar was killed in in May 2022, allegedly by her partner Aaftab Poonawala. The matter, however, only came to the fore in November 2022 and Poonawala was arrested.