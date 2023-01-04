Shraddha Walkar Murder: DNA Report Confirms Hair, Bone Samples Match Victim

On Wednesday, 4 January, the Delhi police stated that bone and hair samples, purported to be of Shraddha Walkar, have matched with her father and brother.

Delhi Police's Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "The bones and hair, where DNA can't be extracted were sent to Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad, for DNA Mitrocondrial profiling."

He said that on Wednesday, the Delhi police received the result of the examination as per which the samples have matched with Walkar's father and brother. "This establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Walkar's," said Special CP Hooda.

Walkar was killed, her body chopped into at least 35 pieces which were strewn across Delhi's Mehrauli area in May 2022 -- allegedly by her partner Aaftab Poonawala. The matter only came to the fore in November 2022 and Poonawala was arrested.

On Wednesday, Special CP Hooda said that the "bones will now be sent for post-mortem exam which will be conducted by a medical board at the All India Institute of Medical Science."