Shiv Sena Workers Vandalise, Remove New Adani Hoarding at Mumbai Airport

Raising slogans of "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai ho", the Sainiks trooped onto the landscaped garden, planted saffron flags, and uprooted the AAHL hoarding.

BKS president and Sena Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant said any attempt to change the airport's name will not be tolerated and called it an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported The Hindu.

PTI reported that some of the workers later came onto the Western Express Highway located nearby, disrupting traffic on the city's north-south arterial road.

Police told PTI that some of those involved in the incident have been detained and the process of registering a case is underway.