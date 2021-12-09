Sanjay Raut Meets Priyanka Gandhi Amid Talks of Alliance for Upcoming Polls

Priyanka Gandhi (left), Sanjay Raut (right).
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, 8 December, had an hour-long meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, exploring the possibility of an electoral alliance.
While Congress and the Shiv Sena are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, there have been assertions by the Congress of contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls alone next year.
The meeting also came just a day after Raut met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and declared that “There can be no front without Congress.”
After his meeting with the Congress general secretary, Raut told reporters that they discussed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
