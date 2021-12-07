Days After Mamata's Meet with Pawar, Sena's Sanjay Raut to Meet Rahul

Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi
(Photo: The Quint)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will meet Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 December.
Raut is also likely to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday.
The Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are in alliance in Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
The meet comes just days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, where her remarks of "no UPA left" in the country made headlines.
Her comments had sparked speculations of Banerjee contemplating an Opposition alliance without the Congress. Banerjee had also met Raut and Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray during her visit.
The Congress head reacted sharply to Banerjee's comments and the speculations, saying that there cannot be a strong Opposition alliance without the party.
