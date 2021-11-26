Family of 4 'Murdered' in UP's Prayagraj; Priyanka Gandhi to Pay Visit to Kin

Representational image of a crime scene.
Four members of a family, categorised as belonging to a Scheduled Caste, were found dead at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the morning of Thursday, 25 November.
Relatives of the family have alleged that a 16-year-old girl, who is among the deceased, was raped before the murder, NDTV reported. They have accused a neighbouring 'upper caste' family of the crime.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the party's in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, is expected to pay a visit to the kin of the deceased on Friday.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
