Such Remarks on PM Would be Called Treason: Sena on Rane's 'Threat to Attack' CM

Rane was arrested on Tuesday by the Ratnagiri police after FIRs were registered against him for saying that he would have slapped the chief minister for 'forgetting' the year of India's independence.

His arrest came after violent clashes were reported between the Shiv Sena and the BJP workers and several BJP offices were vandalised in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Chiplun.

Rane, while addressing the media while on a 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' had said, "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of our Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.”

Rane was referring to Thackeray's 15 August address during which he had leaned to confirm from his aide if the current year was the "diamond jubilee year" of independence.