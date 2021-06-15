‘Uphold Ram’s Dignity’: Sena Questions Modi on Ayodhya ‘Land Scam’

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was formed and assigned the responsibility to construct the Ram Temple by the Centre, is in the middle of a controversy with an alleged land scam that has led several Opposition leaders to demand a probe in what is being called the ‘Ram Temple Trust land scam’.
The editorial said, “the Ram temple is a matter of faith for the country for which Hindus have bled. Additionally, donation amounting to crores of rupees has been taken from Hindus for the temple’s construction. So, all the transactions in the process of temple creation should be transparent. Which is why Saamana’s editorial has demanded intervention of PM Modi and RSS chief Bhagwat.”
The editorial read, “A new scam has come to the fore during the construction of the temple of Lord Shri Ram in the city of Ayodhya. For the construction of Ram temple, the central government established a 'Nyas', the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust was supposed to make all the economic transactions for the construction of the Ram temple.”
“Since all the people in the trust were Hindutva nationalists,” the editorial added, “there was no room for any doubt. But Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh revealed a shocking information, just 10 minutes ago. He has claimed that the land purchased for 2 crores has been acquired by the Ram Temple trust for Rs 18.5 crores. With the demand for investigation of this entire episode through CBI and ED, the smoke of suspicion has started rising from what is definitely going wrong under the guise of Ram temple construction.”
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s donation of Rs 1 crore was also addressed by the editorial:
The editorial states that the transaction took place in the presence of Rishikesh Upadhyay, Mayor of Ayodhya, and Anil Mishra, trustee of the trust. “The special thing is that Rs 17 crore was deposited in the account of the concerned. What exactly is this all about? There is confusion about this. Only Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai will have to try to clear this confusion,” the editorial said.
