Misleading, Motivated: Ram Temple Trust on Alleged Land Scam

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 13 June, accused the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of a land scam, in which the price of land changed from Rs 2 crore to Rs 18.5 crore per piece in just 10 minutes.
“Allegations (of fraud) are misleading and motivated by political hatred. All lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market price,” Champat Rai told news agency ANI.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh released several documents on social media and said, "Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth Rs 2 crore at 7.10 pm. At 7.15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for Rs 18.5 crore. Out of this Rs 18.5 crore, Rs 17 crore was paid through RTGS. This means, there has been an increase of Rs 5.50 lakh every second. Is there any place in the world where land prices change so quickly? But this happens at Lord Ram's birthplace," reported Hindustan Times.
"Devotion of crores of devotees, who donated for the construction of the temple, is at stake," Singh added.
The SP sought a CBI probe into the alleged land, adding that Trust member Anil Mishra and mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay were witnesses in both the sale agreements, Pandey said.
The Trust was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in February 2020 to oversee and manage the construction of the temple based on a Supreme Court verdict.
It was awarded around 70 acres of land in the ruling and 12 of its 15 members are nominated by the Centre.
Published: 14 Jun 2021,11:28 AM IST