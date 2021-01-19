Gujarat: Over 40 Arrested After Clash During Ram Temple Rally

Over 40 people were arrested after violence erupted on Sunday, 17 January in the Kutch district of Gujarat, and three cases were filed to look into the incident. The communal clashes left many, including policemen, injured and were also allegedly responsible for one death.

The conflict between the two communities broke out in Kidana village when a procession to collect funds for the Ram Mandir construction was underway, the police informed, according to NDTV. The “Rath Yatra” was reportedly organised by right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

NDTV quoted an injured cop as saying that "loud religious slogans were raised... that provoked another community" leading to a conflict involving "swords and sticks" and arson.

The police, in response, used tear gas shells, several rounds of tear smoke cells and stun grenades to quell the violence.