Uddhav's Sena & NCP on Offensive as Shinde-Fadnavis Govt Loses Another Project

Vedanta-Foxconn Project

A joint venture of Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn was shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat at the very last minute.

The talks with the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were reportedly "almost final" in July 2022.

While Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka were among the other states in competition, the companies chose to invest more than Rs 16,000 crore to set up a semiconductor project in Gujarat.

Bulk Drug Park Project

Aaditya Thackeray claimed in September that Maharashtra had lost out on another big project, this time the bulk Drug Park project.

Indeed, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the Department of Pharmaceuticals "has conveyed 'in-principle' approval to the proposals of the three States Viz, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh under the Scheme for "Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks".

The scheme, which would be supported by the centre, has a financial outlay of Rs 3,000 crore. It would: