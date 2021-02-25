Fractures, Broken Nails, More Injuries: Shiv Kumar’s Medical Probe

Grotesque details of brutality emerge from the medical examination carried out by a team of doctors on arrested Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar.



The report that was submitted by Punjab’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, 24 February, reveals that Kumar was subjected to multiple injuries, including at least two fractures.

Further, the report suggests that Kumar has swollen feet, broken nail beds, discolouration, post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms and more possible fractures. It says that he suffered from both ‘simple’, as well as ‘grievous’ injuries and those that “cannot be commented upon, as regards their nature because of possibility of a sesmoid bonel fracture.”



The report notes that all injuries are more than two-weeks-old and were caused by a blunt object/weapon.