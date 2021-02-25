Fractures, Broken Nails, More Injuries: Shiv Kumar’s Medical Probe

Grotesque details of brutality emerge from the medical examination carried out by a team of doctors on arrested Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar.
The report that was submitted by Punjab’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, 24 February, reveals that Kumar was subjected to multiple injuries, including at least two fractures.
Further, the report suggests that Kumar has swollen feet, broken nail beds, discolouration, post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms and more possible fractures. It says that he suffered from both ‘simple’, as well as ‘grievous’ injuries and those that “cannot be commented upon, as regards their nature because of possibility of a sesmoid bonel fracture.”
The report notes that all injuries are more than two-weeks-old and were caused by a blunt object/weapon.
Shiv Kumar’s father, Rajbir, a landless labourer from Haryana’s Devru, had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that his son was beaten up in police custody.
The medical examination report was ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 19 February.
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION
Kumar’s medical examination also suggests the following:
Further, the report says:
PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION
Kumar’s psychiatric evaluation, carried out on 20 February, notes that his appetite is normal and that he denies delusions, hallucination, ideas/plans of self-harm. But it also says:
“He appeared sad and distressed with occasional crying spells.”
Further, the report reads that the evaluation is suggestive of “post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms.”
ALLEGED HISTORY
Kumar, also as part of patient’s alleged history, shared with the medical examiners how the arrest was carried out and what was allegedly carried out thereafter. The report reads:
“They also hit him on both hands and palms and on the back of his head”
As per the report, Kumar was not allowed to sleep for three days.
“The Cl staff took his statement and asked him to give names and when he could not do so, they tied him to a chair and poured water to his head,” the report reads, citing Kumar’s alleged history.
Further, pointing out that he was presented to the court on 24 January and remanded for 10 days, the report says:
Shiv Kumar’s friends and family claim that he was illegally detained by the Haryana Police and presented before the magistrate after seven days and tortured while in detention.
Shiv Kumar and Nodeep Kaur’s supporters, as per The Indian Express, fought for workers who were not given their wages.
The Indian Express report, further, said that the high court has asked for Kumar’s previous medical records, too, and fixed the next hearing for 16 March.
