As Many Refuse to Isolate in Goa, Ship with COVID Patients Sent Back to Mumbai

One of the passengers aboard the cruise ship told The Quint, on the condition of anonymity, on Monday, that several passengers were still being careless despite authorities urging them to follow protocols.

One COVID-infected crew member was first isolated, and RT-PCR tests of 1,471 passengers and 595 crew members were conducted on 2 January.

The ship had earlier tied up with Salgaonkar Medical Research Centre (SMRC) Hospital, a private hospital in Vasco, for COVID testing of all the people on board.

The ship belongs to Cordelia Cruises, the same company whose cruise was raided for drugs, in which Aryan Khan and several others were arrested.