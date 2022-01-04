India Reports 37,379 COVID Cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal Tests Positive

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, the country reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday, 3 January.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
As COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, the country reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, 4 January.
A total of 1,892 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in India so far. While Maharashtra tops the chart with 568 Omicron cases so far, Delhi comes next with 382.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for coronavirus, and has said that he is experiencing mild symptoms.
India on Monday began vaccinations for children aged 15-18, and inoculated over 40 lakh children
Delhi reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while Maharashtra reported 12,160
66 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on a Mumbai-Goa cruise ship with more than 2,000 people on board
Goa, which became a popular tourist destination in December, reported a positivity rate of over 10.7 percent on Monday
A number of states have announced COVID curbs in the light of the rise in cases
The number active cases in the country stands at 1,71,830, while the positivity rate is 3.24 percent.
The country has reported 1,892 Omicron cases so far.
23 resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, reported NDTV.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday, 4 January.
The chief minister said that he is experiencing mild symptoms, and advised those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
