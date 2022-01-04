India Reports 37,379 COVID Cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal Tests Positive

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, the country reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, 4 January.

A total of 1,892 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in India so far. While Maharashtra tops the chart with 568 Omicron cases so far, Delhi comes next with 382.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for coronavirus, and has said that he is experiencing mild symptoms.