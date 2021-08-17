An Independence of Contrasts: What Led to the Recent Crisis in Shillong

On 10 August, an IED blast went off at laitumkhrah Iew, a busy marketplace in the heart of Shillong, injuring two people. Local MLA and Congress legislature, Ampareen Lyngdoh, rushed to the spot.

Referring to the blast she says, "We became victims of something we only see in movies or hear through the news."

Stating that this was a case of complete intelligence failure, she adds, "There was a militant outfit (HNLC) that claimed responsibility for the blast and we have demanded that those responsible for the placement of the IED be nabbed."

In a press briefing, Sangma said that his government would not spare anybody involved in the blast.

On the morning of 13 August, news broke out about Thangkhiew's death during a retaliatory attack in the wee hours at his Mawlai residence.

In a statement, Meghalaya DGP, R Chandranathan said that they had 'incontrovertible evidence' against him in the IED blast, and when they went to capture him, he mounted an attack on the cops with a knife. This statement by the police was backed by the CM, who said that there was "credible and tangible information" of Thangkhiew's involvement in the blasts.

However, the act of extrajudicial killing of an ex-militant who had surrendered before the Deputy CM in 2018 sent shockwaves across the state and citizens found the explanation by the police murky.