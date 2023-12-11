Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 747 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 747 today, Monday, 11 December 2023, is officially released on the website - keralalotteries.com. People who bought lottery tickets and were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners can go through the ticket numbers mentioned on the site. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the lottery draws and sells the tickets before the result date. You can buy the tickets and go through the rules online.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 747 on Monday, 11 December, is live after 3 pm on the website. You can download the lottery sambad PDF after 4 pm from the same site - keralalotteries.com. Make sure to go through the details mentioned on the PDF after downloading it to avoid problems later on. All the announcements are available online.