Shillong Teer Result for Today, 30 January 2024: Know Rounds 1 & 2 Winners Here

Shillong Teer is a distinctive archery game that is interesting and helps lucky players to win prizes. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm so players must stay alert. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. It is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday. Players are eagerly waiting to know the results for today to see if they are the winners.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024, will be formally announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Apart from the Shillong Teer game, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association also conducts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The results for all the games are announced at a fixed time for interested participants.