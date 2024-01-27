Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result for 27 January 2024: Karunya KR 638 Result Out; Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 27 January 2024: Karunya KR 638 Result Out; Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 27 January 2024: Download Karunya KR 638 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 638 result is declared on the website for candidates.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery&nbsp;Karunya KR 638 result is declared on the website for candidates.</p></div>
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 638 draw on Saturday, 27 January 2024, is officially declared on the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Interested participants should remember that the live result link is activated after 3 pm on the site so they can go through the list of lucky winners. The State Lottery Department of Kerala distributes huge cash prizes to lucky winners after the results are announced. You should stay alert on Saturday.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 638 on Saturday, 27 January 2024, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm, from the same website - keralalotteries.com. The result is announced in a PDF format for those who cannot follow the live result announcement. You can download and save a copy of the lottery result for the future.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organises the draws and decides the rules for interested participants. You must read the rules of the lottery sambad before participating in them to avoid problems later on.

The Karunya KR sambad results are officially declared every Saturday. You have to note the result date while buying the tickets and stay alert on that day to know the list of winners. One should also know the prize list and check the numbers carefully.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 638, 27 January: Prize List

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 638 prize money list for Saturday, 27 January 2024, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 27 January 2024: How to Download Karunya KR 638 PDF

Read the simple step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 638 on Saturday, 27 January 2024, online:

  • Browse through the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the results link and find the option that states "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 638 Result" on the page.

  • The lottery sambad PDF for today will appear on your screen and you can check the list of winners.

  • Download the result from the website and save a soft copy on your device.

