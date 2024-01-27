Kerala Lottery Result for 27 January 2024: Karunya KR 638 Result Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 638 draw on Saturday, 27 January 2024, is officially declared on the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Interested participants should remember that the live result link is activated after 3 pm on the site so they can go through the list of lucky winners. The State Lottery Department of Kerala distributes huge cash prizes to lucky winners after the results are announced. You should stay alert on Saturday.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 638 on Saturday, 27 January 2024, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm, from the same website - keralalotteries.com. The result is announced in a PDF format for those who cannot follow the live result announcement. You can download and save a copy of the lottery result for the future.