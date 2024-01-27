Shillong Teer Result for 27 January 2024: How To Check Rounds 1 & 2 Results Here

Shillong Teer is an archery contest that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 27 January 2024, is set to be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com for interested participants. The ones who played the game today are eagerly waiting to know the Rounds 1 and 2 results. You have to download the PDF from the website after the links are activated.

The Shillong Teer game is legal and it is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The tickets are available in the morning and the ones who buy them on time can participate in the game. The Teer game is held at the Polo Ground. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today on Saturday, 27 January.