Shillong Teer Result for 9 March 2024: Know the Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 & 2

The Shillong Teer lottery game is an exciting archery competition that takes place in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer result for today, Saturday, 9 March 2024, will be released soon. As per the latest details, interested participants can download the rounds 1 and 2 results from the official website of the Shillong Teer - meghalayateer.com. Participants are requested to go through the list of winners as soon as the result link is activated. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Teer game.
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is governed by rules decided under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is legal and anybody can participate in the archery competition from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer result for Saturday, 9 March, will be declared around 4 pm to 5 pm. Keep an eye on meghalayateer.com.
Once the rounds 1 and 2 result PDFs are announced, concerned participants can download them from the website. Contact the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association officials in case of any problems or queries.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game: Rules
As per the rules of the Shillong Teer game, approximately fifty archers can participate. Players get fifty arrows and they have to divide them between the two rounds.
While you can shoot the first thirty arrows in round 1, the next twenty have to be shot in the second round within two minutes. Winners are decided based on the number of arrows shot by each player.
Apart from the Shillong Teer, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association also conducts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer games. The results for all the games are declared at a particular time.
Shillong Teer Result for 9 March 2024: How To Check
Let's go through the easy steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 9 March 2024:
Go to meghalayateer.com for the Teer link.
Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 9 March 2024" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDFs for both rounds will be displayed on your device.
Tap on the download option.
Winning Numbers for 9 March 2024
Read the Shillong Teer and other Teer games result timings for Saturday and stay informed:
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winners list - Result at 1:45 pm.
Round 2 Winners list - Result at 2:40 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winners list - Result at 3:55 pm.
Round 2 Winners list - Result at 4:50 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winners list - Result at 4:10 pm.
Round 2 Winners list - Result at 4:45 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Round 1 Winners list - Result at 4:35 pm.
Round 2 Winners list - Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winners list - Result at 7:30 pm.
Round 2 Winners list - Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winners list - Result at 8:15 pm.
Round 2 Winners list - Result at 9 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)