Shillong Teer Result for Today, 23 March 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Here

Know the steps to download the Shillong Teer result for Saturday, 23 March 2024, here.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer, an exclusive archery lottery game conducted in Meghalaya, takes place from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 23 March 2024, will be released soon by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association for participants who are eagerly waiting to know the lucky winners. You can download the Teer result from the official website - meghalayateer.com to know the lucky winners. All the details will be mentioned online for interested people in the state.
The Shillong Teer Result for 23 March 2024, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for everyone. The results for both rounds will be declared online at the scheduled time. You can go to the website - meghalayateer.com to download the results and check other details about the lottery draw. It is an interesting game and you should try it.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises other interesting lottery games like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The result timings are already decided by the lottery-conducting body. You should go through the timings carefully.
The Shillong Teer lottery game is not only easy but also interesting. We will state the rules for those who are new and excited to play it for the first time.
The game is played in two rounds so you have to divide your arrows. While you can shoot the first thirty in Round 1, the next twenty can be shot in Round 2. Please note that you must shoot all the arrows within two minutes.
The Shillong Teer tickets are available in the morning after 10 am at over 5000 ticket booking counters across the state. You must buy your tickets early to participate in the game.
Let's go through the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 23 March 2024, online:
Browse through meghalayateer.com for the Teer result link.
Click on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 23 March 2024" on the homepage of the site.
The Teer result PDFs for Saturday will open on a new page.
Download the results.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Results for Round 1: 3:55 pm
Results for Round 2: 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Results for Round 1: 4:10 pm
Results for Round 2: 4:45 pm
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Results for Round 1: 4:35 pm
Results for Round 2: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Results for Round 1: 7:30 pm
Results for Round 2: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Results for Round 1: 8:15 pm
Results for Round 2: 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)