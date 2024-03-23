Shillong Teer Result for Today, 23 March 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Here

Shillong Teer, an exclusive archery lottery game conducted in Meghalaya, takes place from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 23 March 2024, will be released soon by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association for participants who are eagerly waiting to know the lucky winners. You can download the Teer result from the official website - meghalayateer.com to know the lucky winners. All the details will be mentioned online for interested people in the state.

The Shillong Teer Result for 23 March 2024, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for everyone. The results for both rounds will be declared online at the scheduled time. You can go to the website - meghalayateer.com to download the results and check other details about the lottery draw. It is an interesting game and you should try it.