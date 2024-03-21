Kerala Lottery Result, 21 March 2024: Karunya Plus KN 514 Prize Money & Winners

Kerala Lottery Result 21 March 2024: The Kerala State Lotteries Directorate has released the live result of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 514 for Thursday, 21 March 2024, on keralalotteries.com. After 4 pm, a PDF with all the result details will be available. From the Kerala Lottery PDF, players can fetch lottery details such as winning numbers, common numbers, and prize money. Every Thursday, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries holds the Karunya Plus KN draw.

A prize money of Rs 80,00,000 will be awarded to the first Kerala Lottery winner today. The second place winner will receive Rs 10,000,000. Every winner receives a different prize money. The winning prize is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.