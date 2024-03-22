Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result on 22 March 2024: Prize Money & Winners of Nirmal NR 372

Kerala Lottery Result on 22 March 2024: Prize Money & Winners of Nirmal NR 372

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 372 result for Friday, 22 March 2024 has been declared. Check details here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 372  draw on Friday, 22 March, is released online.

(Photo: iStock)

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 372: On Friday, 22 March 2024, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries released the live result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 372 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. After 4 pm, a comprehensive result PDF will be made available so that the participants can review crucial information such as names of winners, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. Every week on Friday, the concerned authority holds the Nirmal NR draw.

Friday's Nirmal NR 372 winner's first prize is worth Rs 70,000,000. The second winner will receive an amount of Rs 10,000,000. Each winner receives a different amount of prize money. It is important for participants to be aware that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction apply to the overall prize money.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 372: Prize Money List

Check out the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 372 prize money for Friday, 22 March 2024.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR Result?

Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 372 result today on Friday, 22 March 2024 below.

  • Visit the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 372 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 22/03/2024.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

Published: 22 Mar 2024,01:39 PM IST

