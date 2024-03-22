Kerala Lottery Result on 22 March 2024: Prize Money & Winners of Nirmal NR 372

The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 372 draw on Friday, 22 March, is released online.
Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 372: On Friday, 22 March 2024, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries released the live result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 372 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. After 4 pm, a comprehensive result PDF will be made available so that the participants can review crucial information such as names of winners, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. Every week on Friday, the concerned authority holds the Nirmal NR draw.
Friday's Nirmal NR 372 winner's first prize is worth Rs 70,000,000. The second winner will receive an amount of Rs 10,000,000. Each winner receives a different amount of prize money. It is important for participants to be aware that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction apply to the overall prize money.
Check out the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 372 prize money for Friday, 22 March 2024.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 372 result today on Friday, 22 March 2024 below.
Visit the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 372 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 22/03/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
