Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result Today 27 March 2024: Check Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today 27 March 2024: Check Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today: Check Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers for 27 March 2024 below.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Result for 27 March 2024 for Round 1 and Round 2.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shillong Teer Result for 27 March 2024 for Round 1 and Round 2.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Result 27 March 2024: Shillong Teer is the name of the archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds win.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 408: Prize Money List for 26 March 2024

What are the Rules of Playing Shillong Teer?

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the match is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

Where and How To Book Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer Result on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 27 March 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Also ReadWordle 1011 Answer: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 26 March 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Results Today: Winning Numbers on 27 March 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

  • Winning number for First Round: 91

  • Winning number for Second Round: 24

JUWAI MORNING TEER

  • Winning number for First Round: 96

  • Winning number for Second Round: 08

JUWAI TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result soon

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result soon

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result for Today, 23 March 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Here

Shillong Teer Results Today: Common Numbers on 27 March 2024

JUWAI COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 19, 85, 11, 44

  • House: 0, 5

  • Ending: 5, 8

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 91, 23, 61, 51

  • House: 1, 5

  • Ending: 3, 4

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 14, 40, 40, 92

  • House: 3, 1

  • Ending: 6, 5

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 27 March 2024: Win Rewards and Diamonds

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT