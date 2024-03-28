Shillong Teer Result for 28 March 2024: Know Round 1 and 2 Winners for Today

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 28 March 2024, will be released soon on the website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organised the Teer lottery game and is gearing up to announce the winners. The Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that takes place at the Shillong Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday. Interested people in the state can participate in the draw after buying the tickets in the morning.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 28 March, will be released between 4 pm and 5 pm on meghalayateer.com for all interested participants. You can go through the winning numbers, common numbers, and other announcements on the website. Lucky winners can claim huge prize money from the lottery conducting body. Stay alert to know the latest updates about the result.