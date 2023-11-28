Shillong Teer Result: Check First and Second Round Results for 28 November 2023

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game of Meghalaya. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association every day from Monday to Saturday. The winners are announced based on the number of arrows shot by them within a time limit of 2 minutes. The result of Shillong Teer for Tuesday, 28 November 2023 will be declared after 4 pm. Once the result is out, people will be able to get detailed information on hit numbers, winning numbers, dream numbers, and first (morning) and second (evening) round results.

The Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Interested people who want to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery must know that the tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.