Shillong Teer Result Today, 27 April 2024: Find Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer is a well-liked archery based lottery game in Meghalaya, India. The rules of this game are simple, players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds in order to win. Every day, the Shillong Teer Results are released on the official website at meghalayateer.com. Usually, the first round happens in the afternoon, while the second round takes place in the evening. The Shillong Teer lottery is held at the Polo Ground every day from Monday through Saturday.

The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer result is posted as a two-digit number on the aforementioned website, after it is officially announced. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer game every day, and the game is completely legal.