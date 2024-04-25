Shillong Teer Result for 25 April 2024: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 25 April, will be released online.
(Photo: iStock)
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will release the Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 25 April 2024, soon on the official website. Participants of the draw should note that the winning numbers will be declared on the site - meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer game is an exciting and unique archery competition that allows lucky winners to win prize money. You must check the common numbers, dream numbers, and winning numbers announced by the association carefully.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 25 April, will be available in PDF formats for both rounds. The Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com. You can download the lottery results as soon as the links are activated to see if you are one of them.
The Shillong Teer lottery game is played at the Polo Stadium. The other popular Teer games are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. You can participate in any of the games after buying the tickets.
The Shillong Teer game allows participants to shoot at a specific target. They get fifty arrows and have to divide them between two rounds. You can shoot thirty arrows in the first round and the rest in the last round.
The Teer lottery sambad tickets start selling after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. It would help if you bought them soon from the designated counters to participate in the game.
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 25 April 2024:
Browse through the official Teer website - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 25 April 2024" on the homepage.
The lottery result PDFs for both rounds will open on a new page.
Download the Teer results from the website.
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: 42
Winning Number for Round 2: 51
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winning Number for Round 1: 02
Winning Number for Round 2: 45
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winning Number for Round 1: 59
Winning Number for Round 2: 52
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: Result at 4:12 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: Result at 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: Result at 4:10 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: Result at 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning Number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning Number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: Result at 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)