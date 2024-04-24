Shillong Teer Result for 24 April 2024: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 24 April 2024 here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducted the Shillong Teer game on Wednesday. Players are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today, 24 April 2024, so they can check the winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, etc. The Teer lottery result will be released on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can download the Rounds 1 and 2 results as soon as the links are activated by the association on the official site.
The Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 24 April, is scheduled to be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. The Round 1 Teer lottery sambad PDF will be declared around 4 pm and the Round 2 winner will be released around 5 pm. Keep a close eye on the website - meghalayateer.com for the results updates and other important details.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs that conducts different Teer lottery draws. Other famous games include Jowai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, and Khanapara Teer. You can participate in any of the lottery draws.
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is held at the Polo Stadium. The tickets are available after 10 am and the prices vary from Rs 1 to Rs 50. You can buy the tickets from across 5000 ticket booking counters.
Each participant gets fifty arrows to shoot at a target. You can shoot the first thirty in Round 1 and the rest in Round 2.
The player who can aim the maximum number of arrows correctly is declared the winner at the end of the competition. You can claim the prize money after betting the right number.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 24 April 2024, online:
Check meghalayateer.com and go to the results section.
Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 24 April" and go to the next page.
The Rounds 1 and 2 PDfs will open on the screen.
Check the lucky winning numbers for today.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winner for Round 1: 77
Winner for Round 2: 46
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winner for Round 1: 75
Winner for Round 2: 49
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: 26
Winner for Round 2: 90
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: 4:12 pm
Winner for Round 2: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: 4:21 pm
Winner for Round 2: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winner for Jowai: 4:35 pm
Winner for Ladrymbai: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: 7:30 pm
Winner for Round 2: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: 8:15 pm
Winner for Round 2: 9 pm