Shillong Teer Result Today, 22 December 2023: Check Round 1 and 2 Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result Today :Check common and winning numbers for both first and second round on 22 December 2023.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Shillong Teer lottery results for Rounds 1 and 2 on 22 December 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result 22 December 2023: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is played every day from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants have to shoot arrows on a pre-determined target in two rounds. Players who will hit the target maximum times in first and second round will emerge as winners.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the website, meghalayateer.com. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

How To Play Shillong Teer

The rules of playing Shillong Teer game are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.

How and Where To Get Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of the state. Shillong Teer Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check the Shillong Teer Result?

Follow the steps below to check Shillong Teer Result on Friday, 22 December 2023.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 22 December 2023.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Morning Result: Winning Numbers

First Round: 13

Second Round: 92

Shillong Teer Night Result: Winning Numbers

First Round: 27

Second Round: 77

Published: 22 Dec 2023,03:21 PM IST

