Shillong Teer Result Today: Check First, Second Round Results on 13 October 2023

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Friday, 13 October 2023 is listed below.
Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today: Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 13 October 2023 will be announced anytime after 4 pm. Participants can download and check the results of both first and second round on the official website, meghalayateer.com. To know about the winners, common numbers, hit numbers, and other important details about Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad, people must visit the aforementioned website.
Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Interested people who want to take part must grab Shillong Teer tickets from the allotted counters.
Shillong Teer Lottery is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – owner of almost 12 archery clubs. The game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
To book the Shillong Teer Tickets, interested people must visit the booking counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya.
The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
If you are thinking of participating in the Shillong Teer, you must know the rules. To play the game, participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. A total of 50 arrows will be shot in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot a up to 30 arrows while as in the second round they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows.
Players who will hit the target maximum number of times within a time frame of 2 minutes will emerge as winners. The final result of Shillong Teer is an aggregate of first and second round results.
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result today on Friday, 13 October 2023.
Go to the official website, meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 13 October 2023.
You will get the first and second round results along with other details.
