Shillong Teer Result on 23 October 2023: Check First and Second Results Here

Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 23 October 2023 will be declared soon on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Players who have participated in Monday's Shillong Teer Lottery must know that the result will be announced anytime from 4 to 5 pm. Once the result is out, people will be able to get a detailed information about winners, hit numbers, common numbers, morning and night results.

Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday. To participate, interested persons must purchase Shillong Teer tickets at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.