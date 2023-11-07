Shillong Teer Result Today, 7 November 2023: Morning, Evening & Common Numbers

Shillong Teer is an amazing, fun, and legal way to earn money. To play the game, interested people must purchase tickets from the designated ticket counters only. Once the ticket is bought, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 that they think is the approximate number of arrows that will be shot in two rounds within 2 minutes to hit the specific target. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.

Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4000.