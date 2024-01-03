Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today on 3 January 2024: Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 January 2024: Players who want to get the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 3 January 2024 must visit the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. The codes can be used to win free rewards like diamonds, gold, skins, in-game weapons, characters, and more. All these freebies help in winning the difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game played in India. The gain attained popularity after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Garena Free Fire MAX codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become inactive. As per the rules established by the developers, the 12-character alphanumeric Garena FF redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers daily.