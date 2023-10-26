Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 493 for 26 October: Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 493 for 26 October: Prize Money List Here

The result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 has been declared. Details here.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 draw prize money list is mentioned here.

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 493 for Thursday, 26 October 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the result of Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 for Thursday, 26 October, on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 493 must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 Prize Money List

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 on Thursday, 26 October 2023:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 493

  • Visit the website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 493 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 26/10/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

