Kerala Lottery Result for Pooja Bumper BR-94 Out; First Prize Is Rs 12 Crore

The Kerala lottery result for Pooja Bumper BR-94 draw has officially been announced today, Wednesday, 22 November 2023. This is a jackpot lottery draw and lucky winners can win massive cash prizes. Concerned participants should note that the live result was announced at 2 pm. To take a look at the live result announcement, you have to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The result link is activated on the homepage for people.

According to the latest official details stated online, the Kerala lottery result for Pooja Bumper BR-94 today, Wednesday, 22 November, will be declared in a PDF format after 4:30 pm, for those who want to save a copy. The lottery sambad result PDF will be provided on the same official website - keralalotteries.com so that it is easier to download.