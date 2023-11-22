Kerala Lottery Result for Pooja Bumper BR-94 Out; First Prize Is Rs 12 Crore

The Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 draw prize list for 22 November 2023 is stated here.
The Kerala lottery result for Pooja Bumper BR-94 draw has officially been announced today, Wednesday, 22 November 2023. This is a jackpot lottery draw and lucky winners can win massive cash prizes. Concerned participants should note that the live result was announced at 2 pm. To take a look at the live result announcement, you have to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The result link is activated on the homepage for people.
According to the latest official details stated online, the Kerala lottery result for Pooja Bumper BR-94 today, Wednesday, 22 November, will be declared in a PDF format after 4:30 pm, for those who want to save a copy. The lottery sambad result PDF will be provided on the same official website - keralalotteries.com so that it is easier to download.
All interested people should note that the Pooja Bumper BR lottery sambad is a special Diwali draw. You must go through the lottery ticket numbers mentioned below for each prize money carefully if you are participating in this draw today.
However, the timings for the special draws are usually different. You can take a look at the official announcements online and stay updated.
The Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 22 November 2023, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 12 crores
Second Prize: Rs 1 crore
Third Prize: Rs 50,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,00,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 5000
Seventh Prize: Rs 2000
Eighth Prize: Rs 1000
Ninth Prize: Rs 500
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad PDF for the Pooja Bumper BR-94 draw on Wednesday:
Visit keralalotteries.com and go to the result section on the homepage.
Click on the option that says "Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery Result" on the page.
A PDF file will open on a new window once you click on the link.
Check the list of winners and download the PDF from the website.
