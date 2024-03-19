Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result, 19 March 2024: Round 1 and 2 Winning & Common Numbers

Shillong Teer Result, 19 March 2024: Round 1 and 2 Winning & Common Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for 19 March 2024 is listed below. Check winning and common numbers for Round 1 and 2.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 19 March 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer is a famous lottery game based on archery in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player must guess how many arrows will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are released every day; the first round usually happens in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. 

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

How To Play Shillong Teer Game? Know the Rules

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the match is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

Where and How To Get Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong.

What is the Price of Shillong Teer Ticket?

The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 19 March 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Winning Numbers for 19 March 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 87

Winning number for Second Round: 89

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 62

Winning number for Second Round: 70

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 21

Winning number for Second Round: 45

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result at Soon

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result Soon

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result Soon

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result Soon

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 44, 52, 38, 38

House: 7, 7

Ending: 1, 9

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 53, 52, 69, 85

House: 9, 2

Ending: 9, 8

JUWAI TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 59, 27, 45, 91

House: 2, 9

Ending: 0, 9

Check this space regularly to get the live updates for the Shillong Teer Result in March 2024. Explore the first and second-round lottery results, including winning and common numbers. Stay informed with today’s Shillong Teer Lottery Result, including live updates for both the 1st and 2nd round results.

Published: 19 Mar 2024,03:16 PM IST

