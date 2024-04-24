Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 93 Winners Declared on 24 April 2024

Know how to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 93 result for Wednesday, 24 April.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 93 draw today, Wednesday, 24 April 2024. You can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com now. Interested people must note that the live result link is activated after 3 pm by the department. The lucky winners are mentioned in the result. You should check the lottery ticket numbers carefully if you have participated in the game.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 93 draw will also be released in a PDF form for those who cannot follow the live result announcement. The Fifty Fifty lottery sambad PDF link on Wednesday, 24 April, will be activated after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. One should download a copy of the result PDF.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds lottery sambad draws from Monday to Sunday. It has designated one day for each draw. You can take a look at the result date and time on the website after buying the tickets.
Sometimes, the department holds certain special draws that allow lucky winners to claim extra prize money. The special draws are conducted during festivals and events. Keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 93 prize money list for Wednesday, 24 April 2024:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 93 on Wednesday, 24 April:
Browse through the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 93 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will display on a new page.
You can check the lucky lottery ticket numbers below each prize money.
Download the lottery result from the website and save a copy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)