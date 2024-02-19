Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 757 Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 757 draw is released today, Monday, 19 February.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 757 draw today, Monday, 19 February 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were waiting to know the list of lucky winners can go through the live results online on keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result announcement started after 3 pm today. You should go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and verify the numbers with your ticket.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 757 will be announced in a PDF format later so that interested people can download a copy. The lottery sambad PDF will be announced on the same website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Make sure to download the result from the site if you are participating in the draw on Monday.
As per the schedule decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the results for the Win Win W draws are announced every Monday. Any changes in the result timings are informed earlier through the website.
Participants must follow the rules of the draw. You will not receive the money if you don't follow the rules decided by the lottery department.
The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 757 prize money list for today, Monday, 19 February 2024, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's read the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery PDF for Win Win W 757 sambad on Monday, 19 February:
Check the latest updates on the website - keralalotteries.com.
Go to the result section on the homepage.
Find the link that states Win Win W 757 Result on the results page.
The lottery PDF will open on a new tab and you can check the numbers.
Download the lottery result from the website and save a copy for your use.
