Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 757 Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 757 draw today, Monday, 19 February 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were waiting to know the list of lucky winners can go through the live results online on keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result announcement started after 3 pm today. You should go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and verify the numbers with your ticket.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 757 will be announced in a PDF format later so that interested people can download a copy. The lottery sambad PDF will be announced on the same website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Make sure to download the result from the site if you are participating in the draw on Monday.