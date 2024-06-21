Kerala Lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 385: Check Prize Money for 21 June 2024

Nirmal NR 385 Result on 21 June 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department declares the result of Nirmal NR draw every week on Friday. The winning amount of first winner is Rs 70,000,000. The prize money for the second place winner is Rs 10,000,000. The amount of prize money awarded to each winner varies. Participants should be aware that there is a 30 percent lottery tax applicable to the overall prize money.

The result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 385 for Friday, 21 June 2024 has been officially announced by the concerned authorities at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be available after 4 pm, allowing participants to check important details like winning numbers, agent names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more.