Shillong Teer Result for 22 April 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Today

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game that is played exclusively in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer result for today, Monday, 22 April 2024, will be declared soon on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants of the Teer lottery draw today must stay alert between 4 pm and 5 pm to download the Rounds 1 and 2 results. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) holds lottery draws from Monday to Saturday for interested people in the state.

The Shillong Teer result for today, Monday, 22 April, will be available in PDF formats on the website - meghalayateer.com. You can download the lottery sambad PDFs when the links are activated by KHASA. Lucky winners can claim their prizes from the association after downloading the results. One should follow the rules of the Teer lottery game properly.