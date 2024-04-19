Shillong Teer Result Today, 19 April 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 19 April 2024.
Shillong Teer Result on 19 April 2024: Shillong Teer is a famous lottery game based on archery in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player must guess how many arrows will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are released every day; the first round usually happens in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground.
Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Friday, 19 April 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 19 April 2024.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Winning number for First Round: 48
Winning number for Second Round: 38
Winning number for First Round: 24
Winning number for Second Round: 83
Winning number for First Round: 48
Winning number for Second Round: 93
Winning number for First Round: Result soon
Winning number for Second Round: Result soon
Winning number for First Round: Result soon
Winning number for Second Round: Result soon
