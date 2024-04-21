Kerala Lottery Result for 21 April 2024: Akshaya AK 648 Winners Declared Today

The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 648 draw is declared on 21 April.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 648 draw today, Sunday, 21 April 2024. Participants of the lottery draw patiently waiting to check the list of lucky numbers are requested to visit the website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result link is activated after 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared all the winners for Akshaya AK draw and you must check them properly.
The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 648 on Sunday, 21 April, can also be downloaded in a PDF format after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF will be declared on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department announces the results in a PDF format for those who cannot track the live results. You should download a copy of the result.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that runs the lottery draws from Monday to Sunday for all interested people. You can participate in them after buying the tickets beforehand.
The first and second-prize winners can bag the highest cash prizes from the department. Stay alert and submit your lottery tickets on time to claim the prize money. You can check the list of required documents on the website.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 648 prize money list for today, Sunday, 21 April 2024:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the easy steps you must follow to check the Kerala lottery result today for Akshaya AK 648 on Sunday, 21 April 2024:
Browse through the official lottery website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap the active link stating "Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 648 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new browser.
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy on your device.
Check the lottery winners whenever you want.
