Kerala Lottery Result On 11 May 2024: Check Karunya KR 653 Prize Money List

Check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 653 prize money for today, 11 May 2024.
Kerala Lottery Result on 11 May 2024: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has formally announced the Kerala lottery result Karunya KR 653 for Saturday, 11 May 2024 on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other information will be available for participants to view after 4 PM, when the relevant officials have released the full result PDF. Every Saturday is the day of the weekly Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw.
The Kerala lottery on Saturday has a first prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. Five lakh rupees will be awarded to the second place winner. Each winner receives a different amount as their prize. It is important for all Kerala Lottery winners to be aware that they can obtain their winnings by presenting their winning tickets to the concerned authorities.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 653 on Saturday, 11 May 2024.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
All the winners of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 653 must note down that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction is applicable to the prize money.
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 653 result for Saturday, 11 May 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 653 against the draw date of 11/05/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
