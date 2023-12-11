Shillong Teer Result Today, 11 December 2023: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Here

The Shillong Teer is an archery game that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer result today, Monday, 11 December 2023, for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The winners are declared at a fixed time every day and interested participants should stay alert to know them. The lottery game is one of the best sources of recreation for the people. You must keep a close eye on the site to know the announcements.

The Shillong Teer result today, Monday, 11 December, for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You can find the links on the official website - meghalayateer.com. All participants should note that the Shillong Teer game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association for interested people in the state.