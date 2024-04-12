Shillong Teer Result Today: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 12 April

Download the Shillong Teer Result for 12 April 2024 from the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer lottery game is a distinctive and interesting archery game that is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) from Monday to Saturday. Please note that the game is not held on Sunday. Concerned participants are eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer result for today, Friday, 12 April. One can check and download the Teer lottery result PDFs for Rounds 1 and 2 from the website - meghalayateer.com. Participants must stay alert and check the details.
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad result for today, Friday, 12 April 2024, will be announced after 4 pm. You can download both PDFs from the official website - meghalayateer.com as soon as the links are activated. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs that decides the rules of the Teer game.
The Association also holds other draws like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. You can check the results for all the lottery sambad draws at specific times. Make sure to note the result time before participating in the draws.
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game takes place at the Polo Stadium. All those people who have tickets are given fifty arrows at the beginning. They must divide the arrows between both rounds and shoot at the set target within two minutes.
One must follow all the rules of the Teer lottery game. You should read the announcements on the website if you are a new player.
The lottery tickets are available after 10 am at designated booking counters across the state. The prices start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 50.
Let's read the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 12 April 2024:
Check the official website - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 12 April 2024" on the page.
The lottery sambad PDFs will appear on your screen.
Check the winning numbers for both rounds.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winning Number for First Round: 50
Winning Number for Second Round: 07
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winning Number for First Round: 48
Winning Number for Second Round: 57
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning Number for First Round: 86
Winning Number for Second Round: 47
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning Number for First Round: Result at 4:12 pm
Winning Number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning Number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm
Winning Number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning Number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning Number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning Number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning Number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning Number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning Number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)