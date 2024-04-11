Shillong Teer Result for Today: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 on 11 April

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 11 April 2024, for both rounds will be announced soon by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Participants of the lottery draw are patiently waiting to know the winning numbers, common numbers, and dream numbers for Thursday. All the important numbers of the draw today will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Shillong Teer is an exciting archery game that is legal and has simple rules.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 11 April, will be released in PDF file formats for Rounds 1 and 2 on the website. The first round winning number will be announced around 4 pm and the second round winners will be out by 5 pm. You must keep checking the website - meghalayateer.com for updates regarding the Teer lottery draw.